A man found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

The 19-year-old remains in the custody of medical personnel following his arrest on Saturday.

On Christmas Day, a man was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle while in possession of a crossbow and was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police rushed to the grounds of the castle, where The Queen has been staying over the Christmas period, around 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Southampton man, 19, was arrested for trespassing on a protected site and possessing an offensive weapon.

He has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and is being cared for by medical professionals, according to the Met Police.

“Security processes were activated within moments of the man entering the grounds, and he did not enter any buildings,” a spokesperson for Scotland Yard said.

“After a search of the man, a crossbow was discovered.

“Special operations of the Metropolitan Police Department are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of this incident.”

After the intruder was apprehended, the Queen had lunch at the castle with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Edward and Sophie, Earl and Countess of Wessex, and their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

The royals attended a church service at 10.45 a.m. on Christmas morning in St George’s Chapel, which is located within the castle grounds.

