Under the new living with Covid plan, the government is not planning to eliminate “universal free lateral flow tests.”

According to reports, the plan may include a reduction in the NHS Test and Trace system.

The Education Secretary has denied reports that the government is considering scrapping free lateral flow tests as part of its Covid transition strategy.

According to the Sunday Times, Boris Johnson is expected to announce a “rampdown” of Covid restrictions in the coming weeks, which could include a reduction in the NHS Test and Trace system and the elimination of free lateral flow tests for the public.

Since April 2021, everyone in England who wants a rapid test has been able to get one – but it is claimed that Whitehall is now concerned about the costs.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has flatly denied that free tests will be phased out.

“They’ll continue to be available for free,” he told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

“I don’t recognize that at all,” said the former vaccines minister of the reports.

This isn’t where we’re at.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the alleged plans, warning Mr Johnson that eliminating universal free lateral flow tests would be an “utterly wrongheaded” approach to dealing with coronavirus.

The Scottish Government had not signed on to the move, according to Ms Sturgeon, but it would be “utterly wrongheaded” if Mr Johnson was “really considering it.”

She tweeted, “Hard to imagine much that would be less helpful in attempting to ‘live with’ Covid.”

If the Westminster Government went ahead with the move, she wondered what would happen to funding for testing in the UK under the Barnett formula.

“Because testing is so important, we’d have to consider continued funding,” the Scottish leader added, “but it would have to come from existing budgets.”

After it was reported that they could be limited to high-risk settings – such as care homes, hospitals, and schools – and to people with symptoms, Labour joined her in urging the Prime Minister against the move.

It’s too early to say what the future holds for free lateral flows, according to a government source.

“This would be the wrong decision at the wrong time,” Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health secretary, said.

“Testing is critical for keeping infections under control and preventing them.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Minister denies Government is set to axe ‘universal free lateral flow tests under new living with Covid plan’