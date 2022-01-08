Under the new living with Covid plan, the government plans to eliminate “universal free lateral flow tests.”

Under the new living with Covid plan, the government is planning to eliminate “universal free lateral flow tests.”

The NHS Test and Trace system could be reduced as part of the plan, according to reports.

Since April, everyone in England who wants a rapid test has been able to get one – but it’s been reported that Whitehall is now concerned about the costs.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has warned Mr Johnson that scrapping universal free lateral flow tests would be an “utterly wrongheaded” approach to dealing with coronavirus, as reported by The Times.

After it was reported that they could be limited to high-risk settings – such as care homes, hospitals, and schools – and to people with symptoms, Labour joined her in urging the Prime Minister against the move.

The Scottish Government had not signed on to the move, according to Ms Sturgeon, but if Mr Johnson was “really considering it,” it would be “utterly wrongheaded.”

She tweeted, “Hard to imagine much that would be less helpful in attempting to ‘live with’ Covid.”

If the Westminster Government went ahead with the move, she questioned what would happen to funding for UK nations for testing under the Barnett formula.

“Because testing is so important, we’d have to consider continued funding,” the Scottish leader added, “but it would have to come from existing budgets.”

A government source refuted the report, claiming that it was too early to predict what the future of free lateral flows would be.

“This would be the wrong decision at the wrong time,” said Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

“Testing is critical for keeping infections under control and avoiding the need for additional restrictions that have an impact on our lives, livelihoods, and liberties.”

“This added expense will come at a time when families are already struggling to make ends meet.

It simply means that people will refuse to take them, putting others at risk.

“It’s a pound-wise and a pound-foolish strategy.”

The tests have been hailed as a critical tool in the fight against the virus, allowing people to safely mix with their loved ones, especially around the holidays when cases of the have been reported.

