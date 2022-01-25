Undergraduate classes at Harrisburg University will be online until March 6th.

Undergraduate classes at Harrisburg University will be held online until March 6th.

Given the current high rate of COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology announced Monday that all undergraduate classes in Harrisburg and Philadelphia will be held virtually until March 6.

On March 7, students and faculty should plan to attend all scheduled on-campus classes in person.

According to a press release, the school will continue to monitor data and trends and will communicate any changes to this course of action as soon as possible based on the best available information from the medical community and government agencies.

If school officials determine that virtual courses and services must be extended to allow for physical separation, they will give the community at least a week’s notice to allow for planning.

Students should keep an eye on their HU email for any updates from the [email protected] email and the COVID 19 webpage on HU’s website.

For students who want to live on campus, there is still the option of student housing.

According to the press release, there will be strict physical separation and guest policies in place.

Juniata County has been added to the Department of Health’s list of locations where people can get a free COVID-19 test.

