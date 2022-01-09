Underneath her Brexit posturing on Northern Ireland, Liz Truss will have to demonstrate pragmatism.

Underneath her Brexit bluster on Northern Ireland, Liz Truss will have to show pragmatism.

The Foreign Secretary has reopened hostilities with Brussels, but the EU is secretly hoping that much of Ms Truss’s bluster is an attempt to appeal to the Tory masses.

If Brussels had hoped that a change of personnel in the British Brexit negotiating team would help to improve relations between the UK and the continent, they were mistaken.

When it comes to diplomacy with the EU, Liz Truss has picked up where her predecessor Lord Frost left off, reigniting a new war of words with her counterparts over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Unless a “negotiated solution” is reached, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned in the Sunday Telegraph that she would unilaterally trigger Article 16, suspending measures such as border checks between the UK and Northern Ireland.

Despite the political backlash he received from some member states, including the French, Downing Street believed Lord Frost’s tough stance was yielding some results at the negotiating table up until his departure.

Ms Truss appears to be following in her predecessor’s footsteps in the hopes of eking out some more concessions from Brussels by playing hardball.

The EU, on the other hand, will be hoping that much of Ms Truss’s bluster is an attempt to appeal to the Tory masses while reaffirming her credentials as a potential Conservative leader-in-waiting.

Her demand that the European Court of Justice’s role as “final arbiter of disputes” be phased out suggests she is still open to the ECJ having some jurisdiction in the protocol, which is a key concession from the UK.

Both parties are eager for the talks to conclude before the Stormont election campaigns begin in March.

With Sinn Fein polling well, the possibility of a Nationalist party taking over as First Minister for the first time since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement is very real.

This is likely to change the political dynamic both within the region and between Belfast and London dramatically.

Underneath the posturing, Ms Truss will realize she needs to approach these protocol talks with a sense of pragmatism.

