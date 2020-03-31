Understand the pandemic using the example of Heinsberg

Dhe state of North Rhine-Westphalia uses virgin hermesberg as an example to investigate how the corona crisis can best be overcome and when it is possible to gradually begin to loosen the strict measures to contain the virus. The virologist Hendrik Streeck from the University of Bonn will carry out tests in the coming weeks together with other scientists in the Heinsberg district, said Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU). In the area near Aachen, there had been a large number of people infected with corona earlier than at any other place in Germany, making it “the first region – important insights for all of Germany can be derived from here”. It is about “thinking about tomorrow today”. After all, Germany cannot keep up with the current social, economic and health situation in the long run.

In the Heinsberg district, the first corona infections occurred in North Rhine-Westphalia at carnival time, it quickly developed into the largest cluster in Germany to date, at the same time the district under the leadership of District Administrator Stephan Pusch (CDU) tried to counteract as quickly as possible, among other things, with school closures. According to experts, the corona development in Heinsberg is about two and a half weeks ahead of the development in the rest of Germany. On Friday there were 1150 people in the district, so far 29 people have died of the virus there; recently, the dynamic of expansion has slowed significantly.

Study should not take longer than two weeks

Heinsberg could serve as a research example and model region, said Laschet. The aim is to “scientifically find out which of the measures taken and deep cuts in the life of the citizen continue to make sense virologically and epidemiologically and which are not.” Streeck, who had been able to research some aspects in the district of Heinsberg in the past few weeks, said that in the current situation it is the task of science to quickly provide facts for politics. He hoped that the “Covid-19 case cluster study” would not last longer than two weeks and that the first results could be presented to the state government in the coming week.

One of the aims of the study is to find out the real number of corona infected people and those who have already had an infection by systematically examining 1,000 people. Only when you have determined the number of unreported cases in a defined population such as in the district of Heinsberg can you understand how dangerous and how deadly the virus actually is. It should also be checked how effective the tests were and how the virus can be transmitted via air, surfaces, everyday objects such as remote conditions or smartphones, food and water.

As part of a questionnaire study, subjects are to be interviewed about previous illnesses and causal chains such as travel, food and animal contacts. “We want to provide pointers on how to deal with the virus in the future and how we can best curb it without life coming to a standstill in the next few years,” said Streeck. The virologist also advocated increasing the number of tests across Germany as quickly as possible. The mass testing in South Korea has shown that it is possible to keep the number of new infections to a minimum. He was also convinced that test capacities in Germany could be increased significantly and quickly using creative solutions. Many universities worked on redesigning existing tests.