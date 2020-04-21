UNDP pushes for ‘Mission 1.5’ ahead of Earth Day

ANKARA

The UNDP is promoting its Mission 1.5, a campaign to bridge the gap between people and governments on ambitious climate action, ahead of Earth Day 2020.

Launched on Feb. 13, the campaign is built around internet and mobile-based video game, in which players take on the role of climate policymakers and make decisions to try to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

After the game, players are asked to vote on key climate actions they want to see adopted.

This data will be analyzed by researchers at the University of Oxford and delivered to governments, who often lack access to reliable information on public opinion on climate action.

“To save the world,” Turkish e-sport player Ege Arseven will play the game during his Twitch broadcast at 10.00 p.m. (1900 GMT) Tuesday in Turkey, and simultaneously around the world, the UNDP Turkey said in a statement.

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 of every year. April 22, 2020, will mark 50 years of Earth Day, and this year’s theme is climate action.

The game is available at www.mission1point5.org.