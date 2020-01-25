UNECA dialogue focuses on land reform policy

GABORONE, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) held a high level policy dialogue on land reform and social economic transformation here on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, UNECA Regional Director for Southern Africa Said Adejumobi said the dialogue will address how to efficiently manage land for inclusive growth, industrialization and social economic development. Land reform is perhaps the most important contemporary issue of public policy that poses difficulty in Southern Africa.

The dialogue needs to come up with ways of balancing the demand for land redistribution with imperative increase of agricultural productivity and with enhanced agro-processing capacity, he said.

For his part, Botswana’s Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services Kefentse Mzwinila said land reform is a key and strategic part for overall socio-economic transformation, and the Botswana government believes that an improved land administration system is “a prerequisite for economic development.”

The dialogue provided stakeholders to share experience on land reforms and development in Southern Africa through discussions on land ownership and productivity, markets and policy.