Unemployment in Ireland down for 30th consecutive quarter

DUBLIN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — There were 110,600 people unemployed in Ireland in the fourth quarter of 2019, down 14.2 percent when compared with the same quarter of 2018, according to data released by the country’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday.

“This is the 30th quarter in succession where unemployment has declined on an annual basis,” said the CSO in a statistical release, adding that the country’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Q4 2019 stood at 4.7 percent, down 0.3 percentage point from Q3 2019.

Long-term unemployment, which refers to those persons unemployed for one year or more, accounted for 35 percent of the country’s total unemployment in Q4 2019, it said.

The CSO figures also showed that the country’s unemployment rate for persons aged between 15 and 24 decreased to 9.6 percent in Q4 2019 from 12 percent in Q4 2018.

According to the CSO, there were over 2.36 million people employed in Ireland in the fourth quarter of last year, up nearly 80,000 or 3.5 percent when compared with the same period of 2018.