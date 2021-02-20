UNEP says investing in nature key to secure sustainable future

NAIROBI, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The realization of a post-COVID-19 pandemic future that is green, prosperous and inclusive hinges on robust investments to hasten restoration of degraded habitats, says a report that was launched by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) on Thursday.

According to the report titled “Making Peace with Nature”, governments and industry should join hands to tackle a climate, biodiversity and pollution crises in order to secure a sustainable future and avert pandemics.

“In showing how the health of people and nature are intertwined, the COVID-19 crisis has underlined the need for a step-change in how we view and value nature,” said Inger Andersen, the executive director of the UNEP.

“By reflecting that value in decision-making — whether we are talking about economic policy or personal choices — we can bring about a rapid and lasting shift toward sustainability for both people and the environment, “she added.

The report says that unless urgent action is taken, environmental degradation is likely to impede progress towards ending poverty and hunger, reducing inequalities and promoting sustainable economic growth.

It demonstrates how climate, biodiversity and pollution, the trio of environmental emergencies interact and have common causes, and thus can only be effectively addressed together.

Released ahead of the fifth UN Environment Assembly to be held virtually from Feb. 22 to 23, the report presents a strong case for why and how urgent action should be taken to protect and restore the planet and its climate in a holistic way. Enditem