UNESCO, StarTimes establish partnership to boost African sustainable development

NAIROBI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Multisectoral Regional Office and StarTimes, Africa’s leading digital TV operator, on Thursday formalized partnership with to support projects that promote literacy, gender equality and youth empowerment in Africa.

Ydo Yao, the regional director and representative of UNESCO, said a partnership with StarTimes will advance the sustainability agenda in Africa through harnessing education, culture, technology and innovations.

“Upholding shared mission and goals, this newly-established partnership with StarTimes will bring together advantages and resources to maximize impacts in the areas of education, culture, social and human science, as well as communication and information,” said Yao.

He said that multilateral agencies are keen to partner with industry to promote inclusive and green growth in Africa amid challenges like poverty, inequality and environmental disasters.

“Partnerships with the private sector are crucial to address today’s global and regional challenges, and UNESCO emphasizes and values these partnerships contributing to optimal results for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said Yao.

The partnership between UNESCO and StarTimes will involve the production of content and projects related to e-learning, artificial intelligence, youth empowerment, social inclusion of people living with disabilities and promotion of the creative industry.

StarTimes, through its digital platforms that have a wide reach in Africa, will be able to transmit content that seeks to empower and transform livelihoods in the continent.

Luis Lu, the vice president of StarTimes, said the company is committed to robust partnerships with the public sector and multilateral institutions to transform African communities through access to knowledge and entertainment.

“StarTimes is committed toward helping African societies to rise in a sustainable manner. And this partnership with UNESCO is a new step toward that goal,” said Luis.

He said that StarTimes has also partnered with the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and Aids to raise awareness on the killer disease targeting African youth.