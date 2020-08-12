UNESCO to rehabilitate schools damaged by Beirut’s blasts

BEIRUT, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced on Tuesday that it will undertake the rehabilitation of schools affected by Beirut’s explosions.

“The rehabilitation of schools affected by Beirut’s explosions is one of the basic conditions for ensuring the continuation of primary and secondary education,” said Hamad Bin Saif al-Hammami, director of the Beirut-based Regional Bureau of the UNESCO for Education in the Arab States, in a statement released by the agency.

The statement said that Beirut’s explosions resulted in enormous humanitarian and material damage.

It added that the educational sector was one of the most affected, as the explosions caused partial or complete destruction of about 70 public schools and 50 private schools in Beirut and its suburbs.

This threatens to disrupt the next academic year and deprive some 55,000 Lebanese and non-Lebanese students from education, the statement noted.