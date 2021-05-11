UNGA head ready to convene meeting on East Jerusalem

WASHINGTON

The president of the UN General Assembly said Tuesday that he is ready to convene a meeting to discuss the situation in East Jerusalem if requested by any member.

Volkan Bozkir voiced concern about the worsening situation in occupied Palestine in a pair of tweets and condemned attacks on civilians and religious places as well as airstrikes in Gaza.

“Israel must abide by its obligations under international law,” said Bozkir. “The UN must act immediately to uphold its resolutions and protect Palestinians who continue to bear the brunt of the occupation. If there is a demand from the member states, I am ready to convene a General Assembly meeting to discuss the situation.”

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israeli authorities have harassed and attacked worshippers in the midst of prayers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest in Islam, and threatened to evict dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

Tension spread from East Jerusalem to the Gaza Strip after Palestinian groups in Gaza vowed to retaliate for the raids on Al-Aqsa, and potential resident removals in Sheikh Jarrah.

As of late Tuesday, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed 28 Palestinians, including nine children, and injured 152 others. Two Israelis have been killed in rocket attacks.