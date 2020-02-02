UNGA president to kick off UN Black History Month Tour

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — President of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande will kick off a month of special UN tours designed to commemorate the victims of slavery and the slave trade, his spokeswoman said.

Reem Abaza said that on Friday afternoon, Muhammad-Bande will gesture the start of the UN Black History Month Tour in front of the Ark of Return Memorial at the UN visitors plaza, which is a tribute to the courage of the enslaved people and the abolitionists.

She said the UNGA president will then interact with a group of school children about the contributions of people of African descent to the work of the UN in fields, such as peace and security and human rights, with a special emphasis on decolonization.

According to New York City’s tourism authorities, the UN Black History Month Tour will be available throughout February on weekday afternoons. It will include a visit to the Ark of Return as well as access to the Security Council chamber, the Trusteeship Council chamber and the General Assembly hall.

Designed by Rodney Leon, an American architect of Haitian descent, the Ark of Return was unveiled on March 25, 2015 in New York.