UNHCR requests (dollar)59.6 million for refugees and displaced people in Chad and Cameroon.

Following intercommunal violence in Cameroon’s Far North region, the UN Refugee Agency requested (dollar)59.6 million in additional funding on Friday to provide emergency assistance to 100,000 refugees, internally displaced people, and host communities in Chad and Cameroon.

Over the next six months, the money will be used to provide urgently needed shelter and core relief items like blankets, mats, and mosquito nets, according to a UNHCR statement.

According to the statement, the funds will also be used to meet growing water, sanitation, and hygiene needs.

On Dec. 1, clashes erupted.

According to UNHCR, a dispute between herders, fishermen, and farmers over dwindling water resources as a result of the climate crisis occurred on May 5, 2021 in the border village of Ouloumsa in Cameroon.

The violence then spread to neighboring villages, killing 44 people, injuring over 100, and destroying 112 villages.

Hundreds of thousands of people fled to neighboring Chad or were displaced within Cameroon in just two weeks.

Similar violence in August 2021 displaced 23,000 people across Cameroon and Chad, prompting the December clashes.

Nine out of ten Cameroonian refugees in Chad, according to the UNHCR, are women and children.

UNHCR pledged to continue working with authorities to lead peace and reconciliation efforts in the Far North region, emphasizing the need for immediate action to address the root causes of the conflict.

UNHCR said it would be able to expand registration, profiling, and protection monitoring activities in Cameroon and Chad with more resources, allowing it to better assess the needs of those impacted by the crisis.

It did note, however, that funds for displaced people in Chad and Cameroon are now critically low and under severe strain as a result of rapidly rising needs.

“We are pleading with the international community to mobilize the resources necessary for UNHCR and its partners to mount an effective and lifesaving response,” the statement said.