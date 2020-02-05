UNHCR seeks durable solutions for displaced Somalis

MOGADISHU, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said Tuesday it is working closely with the Somali government and other stakeholders to find durable solutions for Somalis displaced by insecurity and natural disasters.

Mohamed Affey, UNHCR special envoy for the Horn of Africa, and Johann Siffointe, UNHCR Somalia representative, visited Wabishabele settlement for the internally displaced in Belet Weyne on Tuesday to meet with families severely affected by floods in late 2019 as part of efforts to find solutions for displacements.

During the visit, Affey said displacement caused by insecurity and natural disaster is an enormously complex matter.

“With 2.6 million living in protracted displacement across the country, UNHCR is working tirelessly with all levels of government and many other stakeholders to find permanent solutions,” he said in a statement issued by UNHCR after the visit.

Belet Weyne was one of the worst affected districts in Somalia according to the UNHCR led Protection and Return Monitoring Network.

Of the 430,000 people displaced by the floods countrywide in the last three months of 2019, 230,000 were in Belet Weyne.

UNHCR said it airlifted 100 tons of core relief items and shelter kits from its warehouse in Dubai to Mogadishu to assist 98,000 people since the floods began. Enditem