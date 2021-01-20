UNICEF faces funding gap to meet needs of 2.8 mln in restive Ethiopian region

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday disclosed it has only received 30 percent of 33.3 million U.S. dollars it requires to meet the needs of 2,826,104 people in Ethiopia’s restive northern Tigray regional state.

In the first Humanitarian Situation report it published for 2021, UNICEF stated it needs the 33.3 million U.S. dollars funds to meet the needs of 2,826,104 million people including 1,334, 185 children in the restive Tigray regional state.

The UNICEF funding appeal to Ethiopia’s Tigray regional state aims at sustaining the provision of life-saving supplies and support to the restoration of basic services for women, children, and other vulnerable groups.

These include activities in health, nutrition, child protection, and education sectors.

Ethiopia’s federal government has been undertaking military operations in the country’s northernmost Tigray regional state since November 4 against TPLF, which used to rule over the region, following the TPLF’s apparent attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Army.

The Ethiopian government has been blaming the TPLF, which was one of the four coalition fronts of Ethiopia’s former ruling party the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), for masterminding various treasonous acts across different parts of the country with an overarching goal of destabilizing the East African country.

Three of the former four EPRDF coalition members had last year joined other regional parties in establishing the Prosperity Party, as the TPLF refused to join.

The mounting differences between the federal government and TPLF exacerbated in September last year when the Tigray regional government decided to go with its planned regional elections, which the Ethiopian parliament had previously postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Ethiopian government figures the Tigray region conflict has resulted in the displacement of around 2.2 million people, while 4.5 million people in total need emergency aid. Enditem