Unilever’s stock drops after a fund manager accuses the company of “losing the plot” on sustainability.

Terry Smith, a fund manager, has accused the owner of brands such as Hellmann’s, Wall’s, and Dove of putting sustainability ahead of running the business.

Unilever’s stock dropped after a leading fund manager criticized the company’s sustainability strategy.

Terry Smith, the founder of asset manager Fundsmith and manager of its £29 billion Fundsmith Equity fund, accused the UK-based owner of brands such as Hellmann’s, Dove, Wall’s, Vaseline, Sure, and Ben and Jerry’s of having “lost the plot.”

According to the Financial Times, Smith used his annual letter to investors to chastise the food and personal care company for putting sustainability ahead of business.

“Unilever appears to be groaning under the weight of a management obsessed with publicly displaying sustainability credentials at the expense of focusing on the core business,” Smith wrote.

Unilever’s shares, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 100, were down over 1% at 3,899.5p by mid-day.

Unilever’s stock price has dropped nearly 10% in the last year, making it one of the fund’s worst performers, according to Mr Smith.

Unilever’s involvement in a squabble over a refusal to supply Ben and Jerry’s ice cream in the West Bank, as well as its decision to “define the purpose of Hellmann’s mayonnaise,” he claimed, showed that it had “clearly lost the plot.”

“The Hellmann’s brand has been around since 1913, so we’d guess that by now consumers have figured out what it’s for (spoiler alert — salads and sandwiches),” he is said to have written.

Mr Smith stated that the Fundsmith Equity Fund fell short of its benchmark, the MSCI World Index, due to the negative contribution of Unilever and other stocks such as PayPal.

The fund was up 22.1%, while the index was up 22.9%.

In the year 2010, Mr. Smith founded Fundsmith.

On its website, the firm claimed to believe in Sir John Templeton’s axiom that “if you want to outperform the crowd, you must do things differently.”

Terry is a very good investor, but he likes what he says and says what he likes! He’s never claimed to have an ESG focus,” said Darius McDermott, managing director of Chelsea Financial Services.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Unilever: shares fall after fund manager accuses it of ‘losing the plot’ over sustainability