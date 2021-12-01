Unimpressed onlookers mock the UK’s worst Christmas decorations at Trafalgar Square in London.

Unimpressed onlookers mock the UK’s worst holiday decorations at the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree in London.

The Trafalgar Square tree, a gift from Norway each year, isn’t the only one to disappoint locals this year.

After leaving many disappointed, London’s Trafalgar Square Christmas tree has been slammed as spindly and sad – and even compared to the capital’s disastrous Marble Arch Mound opening.

Every year at Christmas, Norway sends a spruce as a gift to Britain as a thank you for its assistance during World War II.

However, confused social media users described this year’s 25-meter tree as “ropey” and “spindly” after arriving in the capital.

“Marble Arch mound looking tree,” one Twitter user said.

The 25-meter-high mound first opened as a tourist attraction in July, but visitors quickly dubbed it a “bad Santa’s grotto.”

After receiving negative feedback, Westminster Council admitted that the £2 million hill, which had an entrance fee of £8, was “not yet ready” for visitors.

The mound was then temporarily closed by Westminster City Council before the entrance fee was waived, with the intention of attracting visitors back to the area and combating traffic pollution through green landscaping.

While there are no tickets required to visit the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree, it will be the center of attention at an annual lighting ceremony on Thursday, with the Lord Mayor of Westminster and the Mayor of Oslo expected to attend.

Following the negative reaction, Westminster City Council’s official Trafalgar Square Tree Twitter account responded with a tweet containing the hashtag “(hashtag)HatersGonnaHate.”

Other Norwegian spruces installed in the capital in previous years have also been mocked.

Commenters called the offering “anemic” in 2019.

