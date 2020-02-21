Uniqa ups dividend, sees total premiums up slightly

VIENNA, Feb 20 – Austrian insurer Uniqa reported a 19.5% increase in its full-year adjusted pre-tax profit and proposed on Thursday to increase its dividend to 0.54 euros a share.

The company — which agreed this month to buy French insurer Axa’s operations in Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia — said it expects a slight increase in total premium volume in 2020.

Written premiums were up 1.2% to 5.37 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in 2019, driven by its health insurance and property and casualty insurance businesses, Uniqa said.

The insurer’s combined ratio – a measure of profitability in the property and casualty segments – improved to 96.4% from 96.8% the previous year.

The deal with Axa will add about 800 million euros of premiums, which would make the company one of the top five insurers in the region, according to ratings agency S&P.

“The expansion is a growth spurt for the group. We are investing in three growth markets in Eastern Europe, which have over 50 million inhabitants in total and which have recorded far stronger economic growth in recent years than Austria,” Chief Executive Andreas Brandstetter said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal and Michael Shields)