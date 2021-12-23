United Airlines is making changes to its regional network, which will affect a number of cities in Pennsylvania.

United Airlines is changing its regional network, which will affect a number of Pennsylvania cities.

United Airlines is making changes to its regional network at its Washington Dulles (IAD) hub, according to an American travel website and blog that produces sponsored news and stories on travel.

The changes, according to a story on ThePointsGuy.com, will affect a number of Pennsylvania cities, including Harrisburg.

United Express is reportedly suspending nine routes at Dulles and relocating five others to its Newark (EWR) hub, according to the report.

United will not abandon any markets entirely, according to the report.

United will continue to fly to and from Newark or Chicago O’Hare (ORD) for the affected markets.

United described the route suspensions as “temporary,” but no date for their resumption was given.

“As we continue to evaluate our network and closely match supply with demand, United is making adjustments to our East Coast operations, including suspending service between Washington DullesDC and several regional markets and shifting some service from Washington DC to New YorkNewark,” according to a statement from United.

United will continue to fly to nearly the same number of destinations from Dulles as it did in 2019.”

United made the change, according to the story, due to a pilot shortage and other factors.

The changes are expected to take effect in March, according to Skift Airline Weekly, which broke the news of the canceled routes first.

United will suspend service from Washington Dulles to the following cities:

From Washington Dulles to Newark, the following United services will be relocated:

