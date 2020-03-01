United can overcome great NBL choke: coach

It may go down as one of the great chokes in NBL finals history but Melbourne United coach Dean Vickerman claims his players will take confidence from their dramatic loss to the Sydney Kings in their semi-final series opener.

United have less than 48 hours to regroup before game two on Monday night after blowing a 16-point lead with six-and-a-half minutes remaining to lose 86-80 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

Having controlled most of the match, Melbourne were outscored 24-2 down the stretch as the Kings’ unlikely comeback grew and the pressure mounted.

Vickerman was putting a brave face on after the loss, United’s fourth in a row to the Kings, despite some pundits declaring there was no way back in the best-of-three game series after such a meltdown.

Hasty, poor shot selection cost United dearly as they turned the ball over time and again as the likes of Kings imports Jae’Sean Tate (24 points) and Didi Louzada made some clutch scoring plays.

“It’s not tough at all, that’s the thing,” Vickerman said.

“We felt like we should have won it, so that’s the positive.

“The last three games we played them we haven’t been in that position to go beat them.

“We came in ready to play and nearly got a win on the road, which is tough to do in any semi-final series.

“We go home with a lot of confidence about our game plan.

“There’s some people on our team that will shoot the basketball a lot better than they did tonight.”

Vickerman didn’t mention names but only point guard Melo Trimble (34 points) and centre Shawn Long (23) scored more than eight for Melbourne.

Captain Chris Goulding made only three of 12 field-goal attempts and several of his teammates also struggled to impact the scoreboard.

It helped Melbourne greatly that their former import star Casper Ware had a horror shooting night for the Kings, failing to score until well into the third quarter, before being typically strong in the key closing minutes.

Vickerman pointed out that Melbourne had kept Sydney to their lowest score in their five games this season, and 20 points below what the Kings had averaged against them going into Saturday’s clash.

“We fix the last five minutes, let’s go home get ready for this one and turn this into a three-game series,” Vickerman said.