United Kingdom: no quarantine for travelers from France

Those wishing to travel to the UK in the coming days may be relieved. “At this stage”, no quarantine measure will apply to travelers from France said Sunday the French presidency after the announcements of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. By announcing the extension of the confinement at least until June 1 on British soil, Boris Johnson also indicated his desire to soon establish “a quarantine for people who enter this country by plane”.

In a press release, the Elysée stressed that this possible quarantine “would not apply” to travelers from France to the United Kingdom at this stage “, after a telephone interview between Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron. “Any action on either side would be taken in a concerted and reciprocal manner. A working group between the two governments will be set up to ensure this cooperation throughout the coming weeks, “added the French presidency, without specifying a timetable.

“The need for bilateral cooperation”

The President of the Republic and the British Prime Minister insisted during their meeting on “the need for close bilateral, European and international cooperation” in the fight against Covid-19 “, this cooperation being” particularly necessary for the management of our common border “. The two countries are notably linked by the Eurostar which passes under the Channel Tunnel. The two leaders” mentioned the risk of new transmissions coming from abroad, while the rate of contamination decreases with national level “, according to the Elysée.

Thursday, the Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner had indicated that the restrictions on the borders of France, which operates on Monday a cautious deconfinement, with the countries of the European area (EU, Schengen area, United Kingdom) were “extended until ‘until June 15 at least “, while the borders with non-European countries remain closed” until further notice “.