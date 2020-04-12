United Kingdom reaches its maximum death toll with 980 in a single day

The Minister of Health of the United Kingdom, Matt Hancock, have reported this Friday thatThere are already 8,958 deaths from coronavirus in the country after registering a record number of 980 deaths in a single day, while the number of cases exceeds 70,200.

In the last 24 hours,19,116 people have been tested for Covid-19, of which 5,706 have tested positive. As Hancock has pointed out, he has indicated that the number of people hospitalized with symptoms is 19,304. “We do not forget these numbers, behind each one there is a name, a loss and a family that will never be the same again,” said the minister, who has taken over the press conference from Downing Street.

England remains the worst affected area in the country, with 8,114 deaths, 866 more than the previous day; followed by Scotland, with 495, 48 more than on Wednesday; Wales, with 315, 29 more; and Northern Ireland, which has added ten deaths in the last day, with a total of 92.