United States troops in Japan enact health emergency by COVID-19

US troops deployed in Japan on Monday decreed a health emergency at their bases in the Japanese region of Kanto, where Tokyo is located, given the “constant increase” in cases of COVID-19 in the capital area.

The statement empowers commanders to “enforce health protection measures among the military, civilians and contractors who live and work in US facilities,” they said in a statement.

The alert affects “all (US) Army, Navy, Air Force and Navy facilities in the area,” Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, commander of US troops, said in the text. in Japan.

The order affects twelve bases and training camps, including Yokota Air Base or Atsugi Naval Base, as well as “any other associated communication sites, housing areas or designated facilities in the region.”

This health emergency among troops will remain in effect until May 5, unless Schneider renews or withdraws it earlier.

The statement by the US troops came three days after the US Embassy In Japan, it would appeal to its citizens to leave the country and return to the United States in the face of uncertainty about the epidemic in Japan.

The Japanese archipelago has experienced a 220% increase in the spread of the new coronavirus since March 24.

Then there were 1,140 confirmed cases of coronaviruses in Japan (not including those of the Diamond Princess cruise ship), while the Ministry of Health figure as of Sunday was 3,654, of which around a third are concentrated in and around Tokyo.

The Japanese authorities will hold in the next few hours a meeting of the task force that addresses the situation of the epidemic in the country, in which the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, is expected to finalize the declaration of a state of emergency for Tokyo and others. seriously affected areas like Osaka (west). .