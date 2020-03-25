United World Wrestling supports Tokyo2020 postponement

PARIS, March 25 (Xinhua) — United World Wrestling released a “President Statement on Tokyo 2020 and Next Steps” on Wednesday, giving its support to the decision of Tokyo2020 postponement.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced in a joint statement on Tuesday that the Games have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021.

“This decision was made after accounting for the health of the athletes, those involved in the Olympic Games, and the international community at large,” read the United World Wrestling statement.

“The decision to delay will have a significant impact on our athletes and the remaining qualification process. Like other federations and stakeholders, we are waiting to receive more detailed guidelines from the IOC Sports Department concerning the qualification process and will provide an update as soon as possible.

“I understand that this delay impacts your preparations, and there are many uncertainties at this moment, but I assure your health and safety remain our top priority. As things change, I promise to keep you up to date.

“In the coming weeks, the United World Wrestling executive board will meet via teleconference and – keeping the global situation in mind — make decisions to help determine the remaining UWW events for 2020.”