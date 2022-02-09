Universal credit: Minister says no plans are being made to provide free school meals to claimants’ children.

Universal credit: Minister says free school meals for claimants’ children are not being considered.

After being accused of failing to answer multiple questions, the Secretary of State was forced to deny she was about to resign.

The Work and Pensions Secretary has stated that expanding the eligibility for free school meals to universal credit claimants is not being considered.

Campaigners are urging the government to broaden the criteria for free meals to include all students whose parents receive universal credit, which could result in up to 1.45 million children receiving at least one meal per day.

However, Theresa Coffey, the chair of the Inter-Ministerial Group on the Cost of Living, told MPs that it was not currently being considered by the group.

The Secretary of State also stated that the package of assistance announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to assist people facing cost-of-living pressures is “substantial,” and that she is “unaware” of any plans to provide more.

Dr. Coffey was chastised by the Work and Pensions Committee for failing to answer several questions about cost of living that she claimed were for other government departments during a tense evidence session.

It prompted the committee’s Chair, Labour MP Stephen Timms, to issue a statement saying he will write to the department requesting more information on cost-of-living measures.

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, accused her of being “completely oblivious to the reality faced by millions,” saying it was “jaw-dropping that she doesn’t recognise the difficult year many are now facing.”

During the meeting, Dr. Coffey was asked if the Inter-Ministerial Group on the Cost of Living had discussed expanding universal credit claimants’ children’s entitlement to free school meals.

“We didn’t discuss free school meals because it’s very specifically a Department for Education (DfE) policy,” the Secretary of State said.

When asked if she thought the Chancellor’s recent announcement that some people would receive £150 off their Council Tax bill to help them cope with rising energy costs was “substantial support,” she said yes.

She also defended the government’s decision to increase benefits based on five-month-old inflation data, despite the rate being lower than the rising cost of living.

Benefits linked to inflation and.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Universal credit: Minister says extending free school meals to children of claimants is not being considered