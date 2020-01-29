Universal Orlando to add Super Nintendo World in 2023, reveals Comcast

Nintendo’s highly-anticipated Super Nintendo World will be making its way West in a few years, Comcast bosses reveal

Nintendo and Universal Studios Japan may be bringing its Super Nintendo World theme park to Japan in the summer, but it looks like the most family-friendly platform holder has plans to bring its real-world attraction to the West, too.

Back in 2017, we heard murmurs about the new Nintendo-inspired theme park coming to the US, giving American Nintendo fans the chance to immerse themselves in all things Nintendo.

The project was kept quiet for years, with very little information presenting itself to gamers eager to see Mario, Pikachu, Link, Samus and more in the flesh.

Then, out of the blue over the last week, executives of Comcast announced heaps of new information about the incoming attraction during its quarterly earnings call.

In a question and answer session during the company’s latest earnings call, Comcast bosses revealed the Nintendo-themed world will open at Universal Orlando Resort in 2023.

Unlike the Japanese incarnation of theme park, Nintendo won’t be getting its own standalone venue – rather, the gaming-themed holiday destination will occupy a site in the Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure parks.

Don’t be disheartened by that news, though – this is still an absolutely massive undertaking for Comcast.

Plans for the park cover a 750-acre site, which is set to double the size of Universal Orlando.

According to the Comcast executives, construction of the park will require the efforts of over 14,000 extra workers – the new construction staff being added to Universal’s already significant 25,000-person team of labourers. T

The bosses at Comcast believe the Nintendo-themed park will draw as much attention as the Harry Potter-themed park that opened on the site 10 years ago, and will significantly boost revenue for the site, too.

But what can we expect from the park? What sort of attractions might be made available to visitors? Perhaps the upcoming SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in Japan could offer some clues.

Gates to the new Universal Studios Japan attraction are scheduled to open just before the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics later this year, and Nintendo has lofty plans for this venue.

“Reproduce the world of Nintendo games with overwhelming quality and scale,” reads a press release for the holiday destination. “The world’s first SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a life-size experience of that game world, is finally here this year!

“Starting with the ultimately realistic “Mario Kart” that combines games and attractions with the world’s most advanced technology, there are also ride attractions for families travelling around the world of Mario on the back of Yoshi.”

Does that mean we can expect a Mario Kart-themed ride at the Orlando park? Here’s hoping!

We’ll keep you updated as more information presents itself about the attraction, which is due to open in 2023.