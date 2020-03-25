Universal Studios Hollywood extends closure amid COVID-19 fears

LOS ANGELES, March 24 (Xinhua) — Universal Studios Hollywood, one of the most visited tourist attractions in U.S. Southern California, said Tuesday that it has extended closure through April 19 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted many parts of your life — including your travel and leisure plans and we look forward to welcoming you back to Universal Studios Hollywood when the time comes,” said the theme park in a statement.

“We continue to follow guidance from health agencies and government officials and are extending the closure of Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk through April 19,” it said.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will make adjustments as needed,” said the statement.

Universal Studios Hollywood said earlier this month that it will be closing for two weeks in response to the guidance of the California Department of Public Health and reopen on March 28.

Universal Orlando Resort will also be closed through April 19, according to a statement from Universal.

The closure of Universal Studios Hollywood and other theme parks around the world came after the fast spread of COVID-19. California has taken extraordinary steps to protect public health in response to the pandemic.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order last week, demanding all Californians, nearly 40 million, stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to head out.

U.S. President Donald Trump approved California’s request for a presidential Major Disaster Declaration on Sunday to bolster the most populous U.S. state’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.