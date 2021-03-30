Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen in mid-April

LOS ANGELES, March 30 (Xinhua) — Universal Studios Hollywood, one of the most visited tourist attractions in Los Angeles County, the United States, will reopen with limited capacity on April 16 after being closed for a year, Comcast Corp which owns the theme park announced Tuesday.

“We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,” said Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Studios Hollywood.

“It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment,” Irwin added.

While most rides will be operational, some rides and attractions will reopen at a later date as the theme park complies with government restrictions, according to a statement. Park officials noted that they will continue to work in partnership with health and government officials to implement new health and safety procedures that include controlled capacity to enforce physical distancing, required face coverings and temperature check.

Only California residents are eligible to visit the theme park at this time in accordance with California guidelines. Tickets will be on sale beginning on April 8.

Universal Studios Hollywood was closed on March 14 last year amid coronavirus fears. The closure of the theme parks came after California authorities called for the cancellation of gatherings of 250 or more people amid the pandemic.

Disney also announced earlier this month that the company’s flagship theme parks in Orange County, California, including Disneyland Park and neighboring Disney California Adventure Park, are slated to reopen with limited capacity on April 30.

According to the state’s Blueprint to a Safer Economy, theme parks in the counties in the purple tier, the most restrictive tier of California’s four-tier, color-coded system for reopening, are not allowed to reopen. But theme parks in the less-restrictive red tier will be eligible to reopen at 15 percent capacity. Maximum capacity will be increased to 25 percent for theme parks in the counties in the orange tier and to 35 percent in the yellow tier.

Both Los Angeles County and Orange County are currently among counties qualified to upgrade from the red to the orange tier. Enditem