Universities guarantee places for all students who missed out due to exams downgrade

Students who missed out on their first choice university because they were unfairly downgraded will be guaranteed a place if their teacher predicted grades met the target, ministers have confirmed.

But there is a catch, if a course hits capacity the student will be offered “an alternative course or a deferred place.”

As part of the plan to meet this commitment, the government said it would lift the cap on domestic medicine, dentistry, veterinary science and undergraduate teacher training places.

Additional teaching grant funding will also be provided to increase capacity in medical, nursing, STEM and other high-cost subjects which are vital to the country’s social needs and economy.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for students and I want to reassure them that every effort is being made to make sure all those who planned to, can move on to higher education.

“I am delighted that the Government and the higher education sector have agreed that all students who achieved the required grades will be offered a place at their first choice university. I want universities to do all they can to take them on this year or offer alternative courses or deferred places where required.

“This pandemic has highlighted more than ever the importance of our fantastic healthcare services and the need to invest in them. So I am pleased we are removing the cap on these courses and providing additional funding so more students can take up their places now and become our future doctors and healthcare professionals.

“We are working closely with universities to support them, helping them to be flexible for students.”

According to the latest UCAS data, 76% of 18-year-olds in England are currently placed at either their firm or insurance choice of university.