Universities in Zhejiang to restart classes from April 26

Higher institutions of learning in east China’s Zhejiang Province will restart classes between April 26 and May 10, the provincial bureau of education said Friday.

The institutions need to stagger the time for students to return to campus and make specific plans for different grades, colleges and even classes to prevent large gatherings, the provincial bureau of education demanded in a notice.

Universities should also create conditions to make sure that graduating students can finish their studies on time and improve employment services for them, the notice said.