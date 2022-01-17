Universities will examine whether courses lead to graduates getting jobs in the arts or assisting the environment in order to determine whether they are ‘good value.’

Universities will examine whether courses lead to graduates getting jobs in the arts or in helping the environment in order to determine whether they are ‘good value.’

The Office for Students has promised to “crackdown” on courses that are not judged to benefit students, and higher education institutions in England are under pressure from the government to address “low-value” degrees.

Universities UK (UKK), which represents vice chancellors, has published a list of metrics that institutions can use to determine whether their courses are delivering value for money as a proactive measure to “address public concerns about potentially low-value courses.”

Universities will look at factors such as whether courses help people get jobs in the NHS and education, as well as yardsticks such as student dropout rates and the number of graduates who end up in highly skilled employment.

They’ll look at how many graduates work in “cultural establishments or occupations” and in jobs that “have a primary function of positive environmental activity.”

Courses will also be evaluated based on student satisfaction, whether they help people get jobs in “high-growth” and “innovative” sectors, and the percentage of graduates who stay in the area for work or further education.

Vice chancellors have long argued that evaluating courses solely on metrics like graduate earnings is too narrow, ignoring the individual and societal benefits of attending university.

The addition of a metric for “cultural contribution” may aid universities in justifying the continuation of creative arts courses in particular.

According to research published in 2020 by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, men who take these courses lose an average of £100,000 over the course of their lives compared to men who do not attend university.

“Universities must be able to communicate why they offer the courses they do, and the value of those courses, to prospective students, employers, and the general public,” said Professor Julia Buckingham, who chaired the vice chancellors’ group that developed the framework.

“Although UK universities have a long history of providing high-quality courses that equip students with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes they need to succeed,

