University bosses point the finger at a left-wing ‘faction’ as 58 universities go on strike over pension changes.

University bosses point the finger at a leftwing union ‘faction’ as 58 universities go on strike over pension changes.

‘The truth is that staff are asking for the bare minimum in a sector awash in cash,’ says Jo Grady, president of the University and College Union.

Universities have blamed left-wing union activists for the strike that is set to take place today at 58 higher education institutions over pensions and pay.

In the run-up to Christmas, around 50,000 members of the University and College Union across the UK are walking out for three days, disrupting teaching for more than a million students.

In addition to the three-day strike, employees at 64 universities will engage in non-strike industrial action, such as working to rule and refusing any additional responsibilities, which will last for five months.

Universities UK (UUK), the body representing vice-chancellors, has proposed reform of the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), which has sparked a pensions dispute.

Vice-chancellors argue that the changes are necessary to close a £15 billion funding gap, and that the USS will remain “one of the most appealing pension schemes in the country.”

The UCU, on the other hand, has stated that the package will result in a reduction in members’ retirement benefits.

UCU is demanding a £2,500 pay increase for all employees, as well as action on workload, pay disparities, and precarious contracts, as part of the pay dispute.

Vice-chancellors attacked UCU on Tuesday for its “unrealistic pension demands.”

UUK said in a statement that “a small minority of staff” were “determined to strike in protest of economic conditions they don’t like, and a regulatory regime universities have no power to change.”

Only 37 of the 340 employers in USS were striking over pensions, according to UUK.

“It’s unrealistic to expect strike action against 37 employers to result in fundamental reform of the way pensions are regulated in the UK,” the group said.

The “influential UCU Left faction” within the union, which is “affiliated with the Socialist Workers Party” and has put “checks” on the union’s leadership, UUK claimed, had stymied a negotiated settlement.

“With such divisions in UCU’s decision-making bodies, a negotiated settlement over USS seems unlikely,” it said.

“Universities are well prepared to mitigate the impact of any,” the statement went on to say.

