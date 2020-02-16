University graduate says she’s too scared to have kids because of climate change 

A university graduate says she’s ‘scared’ to bring children into the world because of climate change.

Melbourne woman Alice Trumble, an audience member on the ABC’s Q&A, said she began to experience ‘climate anxiety’ a few years ago after completing her tertiary education.

‘I have studied environmental and climate science, I came to the conclusion that it was unsafe, unethical probably and just a bad choice for me to make to bring children into the world,’ she said on Monday night.

‘I would really like a family but I’m way too scared to do it.’

Ms Trumble said she struggled with her anxiety as she wanted to raise a family but was unable to justify it due to environmental concerns.

The Bachelor host and Q&A panellist Osher Gunsberg responded to Ms Trumble’s comments explaining he also suffered from ‘incredible climate anxiety’.

‘I had episodes of psychosis that manifested as paranoid delusions. I was on two different kinds of antipsychotics and was seeing things,’ he said.

‘You’re not alone and when you know what you know, it’s a completely ordinary normal reaction to have when you look at what is coming.’

Gunsberg said Ms Trumble should reconsider her position, saying the birth of his son Wolf in August gave him ‘hope’.

‘What can we build for this child? Please, the world needs your child in it, because you think about it. Please,’ he said.

Earlier, Ms Trumble said adopting a meat-free diet is one of the most ‘impactful’ ways people can reduce their environmental footprint.