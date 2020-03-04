University of Cambridge China center pitches in to fight coronavirus

NANJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — A technology and innovation center established by the University of Cambridge in China has donated 50,000 medical masks to aid the country’s novel coronavirus combat.

Those masks have been delivered to hospitals and epidemic prevention and control medical personnel, said the Cambridge University-Nanjing Center of Technology and Innovation.

Located in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province, the center donated most of the masks to hospitals including Jiangsu Province Hospital and a makeshift hospital in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus.

“These supplies really came in time and filled the shortage of masks in the hospital,” said Zhang Weizhong, department director with the Jiangsu Province Hospital, noting that the epidemic has led to a sharp increase of demand in medical supplies.

“No one can be alone in the epidemic, and we should work with everyone to participate in this fight,” said Chu Daping, a professor with the University of Cambridge and also head of the center.

“As the University of Cambridge’s first joint research institute in China, the center is not only a research institution with a global perspective but also a bridge of friendship between China and Britain,” he added.