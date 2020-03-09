University of Kansas investigates massage therapist because he is charged with a child sex crime 

The University of Kansas is ‘deeply troubled’ after learning a massage therapist helping female student athletes is charged with a child sex crime.

Shawn O’Brien, 48, has been dismissed from his role at the university – where he has worked since 2015 – and an investigation into possible misconduct is underway.

Chancellor Doug Girard and Athletic Director Jeff Long addressed the revelation in a statement on the university’s website.

‘…Since 2015, the therapist has been providing massage therapy services to some of our women’s athletics teams as an independent contractor. His contract has been terminated,’ the statement read.

‘Immediately upon learning of the arrest, we began reaching out to student-athletes and initiated an internal investigation – led by an independent outside entity – into the therapist’s interactions with Kansas Athletics.

‘We will continue our investigation to further understand the conduct of the therapist and determine who, if anyone, knew of inappropriate behavior that may have occurred.

O’Brien was first charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child on February 21 after a girl accused him of inappropriately touching her under the guise of a ‘massage.’

He reportedly told the girl not to tell anyone because the massages were ‘really expensive’ and she was ‘lucky’ to get one for free.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported that O’Brien touched the girl on separate occasions and would begin at her head before he ‘worked his way’ down to her genitals.

The incident occurred nearly eight years ago, but University of Kansas officials just recently learned of the allegations.

School officials have offered support to student-athletes, parents and staff who may have been negatively affected by the therapist’s connection to the university.

According to reports, O’Brien provided massage therapy for the women’s basketball, tennis, soccer and softball teams.

However, the University of Kansas has not publicly confirmed which teams O’Brien had contracts with.

Until recently, O’Brien was the registered owner of Kamehameha Massage LLC and worked as an independent contractor provided massages for female student athletes.

This is the latest sex allegation involving the athletic department at the University of Kansas.

Last year, a former volunteer assistant volleyball coach admitted stealing underwear from women on the team.

The judge found his crimes were sexually motivated and ordered him to register as a sex offender for the next 15 years.

The investigation comes amid reports that an assistant hockey coach at the University of Minnesota may have victimized players decades ago.

Similarly, several men alleging sexual abuse by a deceased University of Michigan doctor have retained law firms that are representing accusers who sued Michigan State University and Ohio State in similar cases.