University of Michigan investigates doctor sex abuse…

Several former patients have come forward accusing a late University of Michigan doctor of sexually abusing them during medical exams going back decades.

The university said in a statement that an outside, independent investigation has been launched into the allegations against Robert E. Anderson, the former director of University Health Service and an athletic team physician.

He worked at Michigan from 1968 until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008, aged 80.

The revelations echo high-profile sexual abuse allegations made against sports doctors at other North American universities, chief among them former Michigan State University sports physician Larry Nassar.

Hundreds of young women and girls, including every member of the ‘Fierce Five’ US gymnastics team at the 2012 Olympics, said they were molested by Nassar, who was sentenced in January 2018 to up to 175 years in prison in the abuse.

About 350 men have said they want to sue Ohio State University over their alleged abuse by the late Dr. Richard Strauss at that university decades ago.

A former University of Michigan athlete wrote to Athletic Director Warde Manuel in July 2018 alleging abuse by Anderson during medical exams in the early 1970s.

Subsequent interviews with dozens of other former students uncovered several more people who allege they suffered similar misconduct and unnecessary medical exams during that era as well as at least one incident as late as the 1990s.

‘The allegations that were reported are disturbing and very serious,’ university President Mark Schlissel said in a statement. ‘We promptly began a police investigation and cooperated fully with the prosecutor’s office.’

Officials say they are making the information public now following a determination Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office that no criminal charges would be authorized.

Schlissel added that determining who else might have been affected and getting additional information from them includes setting up what’s being called a ‘Compliance Hotline’ at 866-990-0111.

The outside review is being conducted the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Steptoe & Johnson.

When news of the allegations first emerged in 2018, the university sent out a press release asking other potential victims for contact the school.

A year later, alum Robert Julian Stone, 69, sent his alma mater an essay titled, ‘My Michigan Me-too Moment, 1971’, reported The Detroit News.

In it, Stone, who lives in California with his husband, recounted how during a medical exam in June 1971, Anderson dropped his pants, grabbed Stone’s hand and manipulated it to fondle the doctor’s genitals.

Stone was a 20-year-old junior at the time and was coming out as a gay man. What brought him to Anderson’s office was a concern that he may have contracted a sexually transmitted disease.

After the exam, Stone said he felt enraged and disgusted, but he never told anyone at the university about it.

After receiving Stone’s essay in August 2019, UM officials contacted Stone and issued apologies to him, and a university police detective called him to say he believed his story.

According to his obituary, Anderson died on November 27, 2008, after a two-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was survived by his wife of 56 years and their three grown children.

The obituary states that while working at a private practice in Flint, Michigan, in the 1950s, Anderson ‘developed a new program in sports medicine that provided free physical exams to high school athletes.’

During his time at the University of Michigan, where Anderson went by the nickname ‘Doc A,’ he served as the head physician for football teams led by former coaches Bo Schembechler and Lloyd Carr.

In response to the investigation, two of Anderson’s children have spoken out to defend their father against the sexual abuse allegations.

‘That’s ridiculous,’ said daughter Jill Anderson. ‘My dad was a beloved doctor at the UM for so many years. He was very well-respected. Everyone said he treated them with the utmost integrity and care.’

Her youngest brother, Kurt, echoed his sister’s words, saying that when their father passed away, patient after patient contacted the family, saying how much they loved him.

Anderson’s widow, who is 91 years old, currently lives in Alaska. So far, she has not commended on the allegations against her late husband.

At Ohio State, Strauss was accused of abusing students over nearly two decades beginning in the late 1970s.

Since those allegations first arose in 2018, the school says it has learned of more than 1,000 instances of alleged sexual misconduct by the late doctor.

At Michigan State, more than 300 victims said Nassar molested them under the guise of treatment for back problems and other injuries. Nassar also worked at USA Gymnastics and also saw athletes who were referred to him. He is serving what are effectively life sentences for child porn possession and sexually assaulting young women and girls.