University staffs in Beijing stick to posts during Spring Festival

A worker serves dishes to students who stay put on campus for the Spring Festival at a canteen of the Beijing Jiaotong University in Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 8, 2021. Heeding the state’s call for staying put for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, as a COVID-19 prevention and control measure, more than 1,000 students and faculties of the Beijing Jiaotong University chose to spend their holidy on campus. More than 700 staff members of catering, security, power supply, and medical services of the university also stuck to their posts so that those students and faculties away from their families would feel at home during the holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)