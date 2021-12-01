University strikes: refunds of tuition fees for students who miss classes should be considered, according to a watchdog group.

University strikes: tuition fee refunds for students who miss classes should be considered, according to a watchdog.

Universities should consider whether “partial tuition fee refunds are appropriate,” according to the Office for Students.

According to the higher education watchdog, vice-chancellors must “make up for any disruption” caused to students by the recent wave of university strikes, including possibly giving them “partial refunds” of tuition fees.

The warning came as members of the University and College Union (UCU) began a three-day strike at 58 universities across the UK over pensions and pay.

“We are extremely concerned about the potential impact of these strikes on students,” said Nicola Dandridge, the OfS’s chief executive.

Students have had to go through a lot.

“It cannot be right that they face additional disruption, and we would urge employers and trade unions to work quickly to ensure that any industrial dispute does not have a significant impact on students.”

“Last month, the Office of the Superintendent of Schools issued a briefing note stating that universities must do everything possible to mitigate the impact of the strikes and ensure that students continue to receive a high-quality higher education experience.

“We’ve also written to the universities affected, reminding them that our registration conditions apply even if there’s a strike.”

“Universities are subject to consumer protection law, and they should think about how they will compensate for any disruption caused by industrial action,” she added.

“This could include rescheduling any missed classes, delivering course topics in a different way, or determining whether partial tuition refunds are appropriate.”

Students should not suffer academically as a result of any disruption.”

Students who believe they have suffered a loss as a result of the disruption should first file a complaint with their university.

They can take their complaint to the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education or the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman in Scotland if they aren’t satisfied with the response.

On the picket lines, the UCU said there was a “huge” response.

“If university managers doubted staff’s determination to change the higher education sector for the better, the number of staff on strike today proves they are sadly mistaken,” Jo Grady, the union’s general secretary, said.

“Thousands of dedicated university staff and students are on picket lines, marching, and participating in demonstrations.”

