Unleash the meme war! Pompeo mocks Pelosi’s speech-tearing stunt with ‘Simpsons’ screenshot

The grandstanding between President Trump and Speaker Pelosi during the State of the Union address has triggered an avalanche of memes online, with Mike Pompeo taking part among others.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted a ‘Simpsons’ meme showing a tearful Lisa Simpson tearing papers into shreds in season 3 of the popular series.

The obvious dig at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who tore in half her copy of President Donald Trump’s state of the union speech after he seemingly refused to shake her hand, appeared on Pompeo’s personal Twitter account.

Pelosi later said that tearing up the speech – a “manifesto of mistruths,” as she put it – was “the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives.”

The animosity between the two escalated this year as Pelosi led a successful House effort to impeach Trump on allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. His Senate trial is widely expected to end in acquittal this week.

Public reaction to Tuesday’s grandstanding seems divided along party lines. Republicans bashed Pelosi for disgracing the achievements mentioned in the speech. Democrats call her a “legend” and a “hero.”

Some hinted that making grand gestures like this is easier for Democrats than, say, blocking his military budget.

Others said the tweet could backfire, considering that Pompeo missed the context of the image he shared. It comes from an episode called “Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington” and shows an idealistic Lisa’s reaction to discovering the blatant corruption there.

