Unmissable Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Deal Gives You Six Months Membership for the Price of Three

Streaming, binge-watching, gaming – all the best indoor activities are being adopted en masse as we’re relegated to our homes right now, and there are deals afoot to cover all of your bases; but this Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offer is a doozy.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate rolls Xbox Live Gold membership up with Microsoft’s extensive library of PC and console games that you can download and play whenever the fancy takes you, as long as you have an active subscription. There are over 200 games to choose from, as well as exclusive discounts and member deals on games you want to permanently add to your collection.

It usually costs £10.99 per month, but over at Amazon right now, you can pay for three month’s membership, and get another three months for absolutely nothing. That’s six months half price essentially. Whichever way you cut it, it’s a banger of a deal.

And if you need a console to play it on, we’d suggest picking up the cheaper, all-digital Xbox One S, so that you’ve not dropped a load of cash in the run up to the launch of the Xbox Series X.