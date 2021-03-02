UNOCHA faces funding shortfall to meet humanitarian needs in restive Ethiopian region

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) on Sunday said it has only received 58 percent of 1.3 billion U.S. dollars required to meet humanitarian needs in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

“About 58 percent of 1.3 billion U.S. dollars needed to meet humanitarian needs in Tigray regional state have been received,” the UNOCHA said in a report.

UNOCHA appealed to humanitarian partners to cover the rest 570.1 million U.S. dollars needed to comprehensively meet humanitarian needs in Tigray regional state.

UNOCHA needs funds to meet the humanitarian needs of more than 2.25 million people.

UNOCHA also said 61,307 Ethiopian refugees living in Sudan are also included in the latest humanitarian aid appeal.

UNOCHA also said it continues to be concerned by continuous reports of incidents of house searches, lootings, killings and Gender-based Violence (GBV) against civilians in Tigray regional state.

Nearly four months of fighting in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray regional state between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which used to rule the region until November and the Ethiopian Defense Forces has left hundreds of people dead, thousands displaced and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Enditem