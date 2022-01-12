Unpaid dues result in the loss of voting rights for Iran, Venezuela, and six other UN members.

Due to unpaid dues, Iran, Venezuela, and six other UN members lose their voting rights.

Three African countries have been granted exemptions, despite the fact that Iran faces dues of (dollar)18 million and Venezuela must pay (dollar)40 million.

WASHINGTON D.C.

According to documents released on Wednesday, eight United Nations member states, including Iran and Venezuela, have lost their voting rights due to unpaid dues.

In the month of October,

Antigua and Barbados, Comoros, the Republic of Congo, Guinea, Iran, Papua New Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan, Vanuatu, and Venezuela are among the 11 countries identified by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as being in arrears under the UN charter.

Members who owe money equal to or in excess of dues in the two preceding years will lose their voting rights, according to the UN charter.

The General Assembly can “permit such a Member to vote if it is satisfied that the Member’s failure to pay is due to circumstances beyond the Member’s control.”

Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, and Somalia were granted such exceptions until the end of the assembly’s current 76th session.

Still, Iran will have to pay more than (dollar)18 million to reclaim its voting rights, while Venezuela will have to pay nearly (dollar)40 million.

Sudan, meanwhile, must pay a minimum of nearly (dollar)300,000.

Their bans go into effect right away.

Iran’s voting rights have been revoked for the second year in a row due to nonpayment of dues.

When Iran made the payment in July, those rights were restored, and Iran took a strong stance against the US sanctions that had hampered its economy.

*From the United Nations, Betul Yuruk contributed to this report.