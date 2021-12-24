Unprecedented Christmas Eve weather ushers in a warm, rainy holiday

According to the National Weather Service, the holiday weekend will begin on a cloudy Christmas Eve and end on an unusually warm Christmas Day.

Friday is expected to be overcast and mild, with highs in the upper 40s, according to forecasters.

Temperatures will rise to the mid-50s on Saturday (Christmas Day), with rain expected, according to forecasters.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s; however, strong winds of more than 20 mph could make it feel cooler.

Snow could fall as early as 1 p.m., according to forecasters.

It’s Monday.

Rain is expected to fall for the majority of next week, with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 50s on Thursday.

Today is the day

With a high near 47, it will be mostly cloudy.

Tonight is a special occasion.

Lows in the 40s.

There is a 30% chance of rain.

The day after Christmas

It’ll be cloudy with a high of around 53 degrees.

Saturday Evening

A low of 39°F is forecast, with mostly cloudy skies.

There is a 20% chance of precipitation.

Today is Sunday.

With a high near 49, it will be mostly sunny.

Tonight is a Sunday

It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 32 degrees.

There is a 20% chance of precipitation.