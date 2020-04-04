Unprecedented drop in intensive care hospitalizations in Italy

An Italian patient taken to intensive care on March 23, 2020. – Miguel MEDINA / AFP

A glimmer of hope. The number of intensive care hospitalizations has decreased for the first time in Italy since the Covid-19 pandemic exploded there a little over a month ago, civil defense announced on Saturday. The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care in Italian hospitals has dropped below 4,000, or 3,994 compared to 4,068 the previous day.

“This is important news because it allows our hospitals to breathe. This is the first time that this figure has been falling since we managed this emergency, “welcomed the head of civil protection Angelo Borrelli. This drop is particularly observed in Lombardy, the most affected region, where hospitals are overwhelmed, with 1,326 people in intensive care, fifty less than the day before.

“It’s a strong message”

According to the daily report, 681 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, a figure still impressive but down by more than 10% compared to the previous day (766).

This figure of deaths is “in constant decrease, I want to remind that (on March 27), we had reached a maximum with nearly 1,000 dead, 969 to be precise,” noted Angelo Borrelli.

“It is a strong message, but it should not be read as a sign that we have overcome the critical sentence. It shows that what has been implemented has been useful, “said the director of the Health Security Council, Franco Locatelli.

Authorities have warned the 60 million Italians, who are living in their fourth week of confinement, that measures restricting their freedoms will not be lifted immediately.