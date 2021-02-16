Unprecedented winter storm hits 25 U.S. states, affecting over 150 mln people

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — An “unprecedented” winter storm is stretching over 2,000 miles across 25 U.S. states, with more than 150 million people under a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory as of Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The prolonged “polar plunge” storm, with heavy snow, ice and record-smashing cold, caused widespread power shortage and wreaked travel havoc from southern Texas to northern Maine, the weather service said.

In Texas alone, more than 2.7 million customers were in the dark as of 10 a.m. local time on Monday, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking site.

Overall, more than 70 percent of the country was snow-covered as of Monday morning, the weather service reported.

More than 50 million people could see temperatures dip below zero during the next several days, said a USA Today report, noting that hundreds of daily record low temperatures have been or will be broken. Enditem