Unpredictable weather leads to yellow running water in Brunei: gov’t agency

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The discoloration in Brunei’s water supply is caused by unpredictable weather, the Public Works Department said.

“Prolonged rainy weather at the river raw water catchment area has caused changes in the state of raw water. It causes an increase in mineral and organic matter content, which in turn contributes to high levels of discoloration,” local daily the Borneo Bulletin reported on Thursday quoted a statement from the Public Works Department as saying.

“The work of processing the water is difficult, which results in a reduction of clean water. Therefore, some areas are currently experiencing a disruption in the water supply and low water pressure, especially for high rise areas, as well as poor water quality,” the department added.

The department is implementing several operational works such as cleaning water storage tanks, using additional chemicals, ensuring the proper functioning of filtration tanks, and so on at the water treatment plant.

The department also advised the public to boil water before drinking and cooking, and exercise frugality in water consumption. Enditem