Unrecognizable vegetables, tiny portions, and a single slice of turkey are among the most shocking school lunches shown.

Unrecognizable vegetables, small portions, and a single slice of turkey are among the most shocking school lunches shown.

The most shocking and stomach-turning school lunches have sparked debate on social media, with photos of the unappealing meals being shared online.

Parents have expressed their displeasure with some of the lunches served to their children, expressing their dissatisfaction with “nutritious” school meals or the lack thereof.

Low-income students are fed and given the nutrition they need to finish their day at high schools across the country.

This week, a father sparked outrage by posting a photo of his son’s small portions on social media.

On Facebook, Chris Vangellow posted a photo of four small chicken nuggets, a few baby carrots, and a small side of white rice.

Another meal consisted of nothing more than a slice of pizza and some orange slices.

Vangellow’s son shared a third meal with him, which he described as “insufficient,” with only a small bread roll and what appeared to be canned tomatoes.

“I believe the Parishville School Lunches are a little lacking.

Even for someone who isn’t 6’5 like Ash.

“I don’t think any of the team would be getting enough energy from this if it were a game day,” he wrote.

Vangellow, a father of four, also claimed that one of his other children did not have any of the “dry, tasteless carrots” because none were available when he arrived for lunch.

“Since the lunches are now free for everyone,” he said, “the portions have dropped.”

The situation, according to Vangellow, is absurd.

“Don’t come at me with the ‘you get what you pay for’ or ‘just send them food’ nonsense,” he added.

“We can do that,” says the teacher, “and sometimes the kids will bring something from home or buy an extra lunch to help them get through the day.”

However, according to Vangellow, not all families will be able to do so.

“We don’t live in a particularly affluent neighborhood.”

“Some kids may not get much at home and rely on this to survive,” he added.

People at the school were critical of the post, which drew a lot of attention.

“Shameful!” exclaimed one outraged viewer, “You need to go to the school board and show them this photo and file a complaint!”

The superintendent responded to the backlash in a public statement on the school’s district website in response to the viral Facebook post.

The superintendent stated in the post that he and the cafeteria manager are forming a group to recognize and change the school lunches.

