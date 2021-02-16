UNRWA commissioner general tests positive for COVID-19

GAZA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced on Monday that its Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has tested positive for COVID-19.

The UN relief agency said in a statement that Lazzarini tested positive for the coronavirus in Jordan just a few days after he had received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine at the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

“Lazzarini is receiving medical care at one of the hospitals in Jordan, where he gets excellent care, and he is in stable health conditions,” the statement said.

The statement called for the need to fully abide by the rules of health and hygiene to reduce the threat of the virus’ spread.

Meanwhile, the UNRWA called on the international community to ensure enough doses of coronavirus vaccines for the Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, as well as the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The agency provides humanitarian services to over 5.6 million Palestinian refugees. Enditem